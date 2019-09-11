Mylan Engel, professor of philosophy at Northern Illinois University, will present “My Journey from Hunter to Vegan” to the Rochester Area Vegan Society at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20 at Brighton Town Park Lodge, 777 Westfall Road.

A vegan potluck dinner will start at 5:30 p.m. The club is available to answer questions on how to make or bring a vegan dish. Call (585) 234-8750 for help.

The Lodge is a log cabin set back from the road on a driveway called Haudenosaunee Trail.

Admission is $3 or free for RAVS members. Visit rochesterveg.org for information.