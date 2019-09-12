The petition comes amid a flood of lawsuits filed under the Child Victims Act naming the diocese as a defendant. There are approximately 360,000 Catholics in the 12-county diocese.

The Catholic Diocese of Rochester filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal bankruptcy court in Rochester Thursday morning.

Our news partner, News10NBC has obtained a copy of the 32-page filing.

In the filing, the diocese estimates the number of creditors against it at between 200 and 999. The diocese estimates its assets at between $50 million and $100 million. However, it estimates its liabilities at between $100 million and $500 million.

The bankruptcy filing includes 27 pages listing of what appear to be creditors. They range from individuals to churches, attorneys, insurance companies, landscaping companies, Catholic Charities in various counties and "various sex abuse claimants."

There are approximately 360,000 Catholics in the 12-county diocese. The diocese has called a news conference for 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Attorney Mitchell Garabedian, who represents more than 80 clergy sexual abuse victims who were allegedly abused by priests within the Diocese of Rochester, issued the following statement:

"The Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing by the Diocese of Rochester will not prevent victims from pursuing their rights through the bankruptcy proceeding against the Diocese of Rochester to obtain information about sexual abusers and their complicit supervisors, against relevant parish corporate entities who have not filed for bankruptcy protection and from obtaining information about assets and insurance coverage. The victims will become creditors of the bankruptcy estate created by the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing."

Messenger Post Media, along with our news partner, News10NBC will continue to follow this developing story and find out what it means for our Catholic community.