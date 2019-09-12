Teen Escape Room: 4 p.m. on Sept. 9. For ages 10-18. Registration is required.

Anime Club: 4 p.m. on Sept. 10. For ages 13-18. This month will feature an anime movie based on a popular ongoing series. This is a two part program. Registration is required.

Iron Book Discussion Group — “The End of Your Life Book Club” by Will Schwalbe: 7 p.m. on Sept. 10. Books are available for a month-long checkout. No registration required.

A Concert of Favorite Broadway Tunes with Pianist John C. Williams: 7 p.m. on Sept. 11. A performance of Broadway tunes, movie songs, top 40 hits and more on piano. No registration required.

Teen Advisory Board: 4 p.m. on Sept. 12. For ages 12-18. No registration required.

Kids’s Book Club: 4 p.m. on Sept. 12. For grades 3-5. This month will feature “Treasury of Greek Mythology” by Donna Jo Napoli. Registration is required.

Police Horse Storytime and Meet and Greet: 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 13. For ages 2-6. A storytime about police officers and horses. No registration required.

Turning 65 and Medicare with T65 and Beyond: 10:30 on Sept. 14. An educational seminar about Medicare. No plan specific information will be discussed. Registration required.