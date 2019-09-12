The Ridge Road Fire District held its annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony as a tribute to the victims who died that day, as well as those dealing with diseases and illnesses related to their work conducted on-site after the attack.

Two family members of FDNY firefighters that died on 9/11 participated in the ceremony. Hayley Fredericks, daughter of Andy Fredericks, and Nora Coco, sister of Joseph Leavey, rang the bell in the traditional 5-5-5-5 strikes indicating the death of a firefighter.

Andy Fredericks joined the FDNY in 1980 and was assigned to Squad 18, which was operating in the North Tower on 9/11. He left behind his wife, Michelle; 8-year-old son, Andrew; and 4-year-old daughter, Hayley.

He was known within the fire service community through his journal publications and work as an instructor at the New York State Fire Academy, where a training room is dedicated in his memory. Hayley is enrolled in college and Andrew is attending the FDNY Fire Academy.

Leavey was assigned to Ladder Co. 15, which was operating in the South Tower on the 78th floor. He was not scheduled to work that day, but filled in for a captain from another shift. His nickname was “the Mayor,” because he knew everyone.

Leavey left behind his wife, Carole; 27-year-old daughter Kerry; 16-year-old son, Brian; and 10-year-old daughter Caitlin. His first granddaughter, Kaia, is 3 years old and his first grandson and namesake, Joseph Lawrence Leavey, is 1.

Other community members attending the ceremony were Patricia Anthony on behalf of state Sen. Joe Robach, R-56th District; Monroe Ambulance personnel; and representatives from the U.S. Army recruiting station.