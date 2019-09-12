The Victor-Farmington Rotary Club participated in this year’s Hang Around Victor Day, as it has since the event’s inception in 1977. Rotarians operated its traditional booth where children drop a line over a wall and “fish” for candy.

President Jim Crane manned the booth with club members Bonnie Cottone, Ross Cottone, Dave Luitweiler, Judy Luitweiler, Karen Parkhurst, Galen Powers, Bev Rosbrook and Sara Visingard.

With the end of summer comes school, and Victor-Farmington Rotarians helped 50 students at Nathaniel Rochester School No. 3 start the year by receiving backpacks filled with school supplies. Many of the students come from low-income, single-parent families and don’t have the financial resources to buy these items.

The club funded the project; club members donated school supplies and helped assemble the backpacks. Teacher Whitney Andrecolic accepted the donation. School No. 3 will determine which students receive the Rotary backpacks. Backpacks also went to the Victor-Farmington Food Cupboard.

The first club meeting of September featured presentations by Crane, Karen Hansen and Visingard. Each provided information on their personal background and how they came to be Rotarians.

Rotarians around the globe are engaged in disaster relief support for the areas affected by Hurricane Dorian. The Bahamas experienced winds up to 160 mph causing destruction, particularly on Grand Bahama and the island of Abaco.

According to the International Red Cross, 45% of homes on Grand Bahama and Abaco were severely damaged and destroyed — roughly 13,000 properties. The U.N. predicts 60,000 people will need food and clean water.

The Bahamas Rotary Disaster Committee set up an account to receive donations for recovery operations. Mark Maloney, president of Rotary International, said Rotary is partnering with ShelterBox, which delivers emergency temporary shelter and other aid after disasters.