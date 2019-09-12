Community members and parents are invited to participate in Wayne Central School District’s superintendent search focus groups.

One step of a superintendent search process is developing an ideal candidate profile from the feedback of different stakeholder groups. One avenue the search consultant team is taking to gather this information is through focus groups.

Participants will provide feedback to the board of education on desired qualities of a successful candidate as it prepares to choose the next superintendent of schools.

Focus groups will meet from 3 to 4 p.m. or 4 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 26 at Ontario Public Library, 1850 Ridge Road, as well as 1 to 2 p.m. or 2 to 3 p.m. on Oct. 1 and 2 to 3 p.m. or 3 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 3 at Ginegaw Lodge on Lorraine Drive in Walworth.

Those unable to attend can complete an online survey available Sept. 20-Oct. 4. Survey information will be posted on the Wayne CSD website.

Call (315) 332-7292 for information.