The Genesee Valley Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals recognized Gerald “Arch” Archibald, partner in the Bonadio Group health care and tax-exempt division, with the 2019 Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser Award.

Archibald has over 40 years of experience in providing business advisory, assurance, compliance and consulting services to more than 300 health care, tax-exempt and government clients. He served as a volunteer board member, and worked with the United Way as a member of its Alexis de Tocqueville Society, the Al Sigl Center and School of the Holy Childhood.

“In working with nonprofit organizations, my goal is to help strengthen their financial position so they can provide services to the greatest number of people possible,” Archibald said. “It’s an honor to be recognized by the AFPGV, and to work for an organization that has a long history of giving back and supporting its employees in their service to our community.”

AFPGV annually honors professionals and organizations making a difference in their communities across nine award categories, including outstanding corporation, small business, foundation, philanthropist, volunteer fundraiser and young people in philanthropy.

Award winners will be recognized at the National Philanthropy Day celebration on Nov. 1.