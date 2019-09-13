The Rochester Boxing Hall of Fame will hold its 28th annual awards banquet at 7 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the Diplomat Banquet Center, 1956 Lyell Ave., Rochester.

This year’s honorees are Tony DeMarco, Marvin Johnson, Gregory O’Neal, Sugar Ray Seales, Don Simkin, Mercedes Vazquez Simmons and Marlon “Magic Man” Starling.

Special guests include Charles “The Natural” Murray and Fitz “The Whip” Vanderpool. The banquet will consist of dinner, autographs, pictures, door prizes and raffles.

Tickets cost $60. Call (585) 314-3541 or email rbhof100@yahoo.com for information.