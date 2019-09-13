Diamond Packaging in Rochester recently were recognized at the 33rd annual Packaging Impressions Excellence Awards, which recognizes printing quality and technical achievement across the full range of packaging segments.

Winners were selected from hundreds of entries submitted in over 40 categories. Entries were judged on print quality, functionality, and secondary converting and finishing attributes.

Diamond won first place in the speciality (technical achievement) for its 2019 corporate calendar, as well as three awards for Inter Parfums’ Anna Sui Fantasia Mermaid packaging: first place in the folding cartons (offset) category, second place in the sustainability (folding cartons) category and third place overall in best of show.