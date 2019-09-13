On Saturday I went to Hang Around Victor Day as I have done every year since it began over 40 years ago. It was in the past a very enjoyable day. Most years the day began with a parade. There were vendors, crafts people, games for the children, and a good selection of food booths. A chance to see friends you hadn't seen all summer.

The day included the whole downtown Victor Village Business District, both West and East Main Street. This year there was practically nothing on East Main. And there was very little that would make me look forward to next year's event. Hopefully the organization will continue to have the event but try and capture the elements that made it an enjoyable time for all.

In the past it was something geared for the family with business playing its part in the festivities. This year it had very little family activities, and although I have never gone to the night time activities I believe there was a lot going on. The night time activities should not be the most important part of the day, as it cuts out the youngest members of the town and many of the seniors who don't drink or find themselves no longer wanting to stay up late. I might add that if the day is meant to promote new business in Victor, the night time activities tend to cut into the customer flow of the established businesses.

Evelyn Esch

Victor