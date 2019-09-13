The National Association for Women in Construction, Greater Rochester Chapter, named the following board members for 2019-20.

Officers are Melissa Wentland, president; Jennifer Hungate, vice president; Elisabeth Lifka, treasurer; Kayla Pliszka; and Audrey Wackerman, corresponding secretary.

Eileen Buholtz, Giana Gengo, Emily Sexton, Jenna Stundtner and Rebekah Warner serve as board members.