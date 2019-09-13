Here's your weekend forecast:

WEEKEND FORECAST:

Friday

Hi: 75° | Lo: 52°

Precipitation: 20% | Wind: SE at 16mph

Today: Mostly sunny and seasonable again. Turning windy late. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and some storms developing. Windy night.

Saturday

Hi: 76° | Lo: 63°

Precipitation: 30% | Wind: WSW at 13mph

Early shower, then partly cloudy. Breezy early.

Sunday

Hi: 77° | Lo: 56°

Precipitation: 20% | Wind: W at 8mph

Partly cloudy and seasonable. A nice day.