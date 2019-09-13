Here's your weekend forecast:
WEEKEND FORECAST:
Friday
Hi: 75° | Lo: 52°
Precipitation: 20% | Wind: SE at 16mph
Today: Mostly sunny and seasonable again. Turning windy late. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and some storms developing. Windy night.
Showers ending by midday
Saturday
Hi: 76° | Lo: 63°
Precipitation: 30% | Wind: WSW at 13mph
Early shower, then partly cloudy. Breezy early.
Partly cloudy
Sunday
Hi: 77° | Lo: 56°
Precipitation: 20% | Wind: W at 8mph
Partly cloudy and seasonable. A nice day.