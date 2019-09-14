There are an endless number of reasons why the Finger Lakes region draws thousands of tourists every year; its exceedingly beautiful vistas, world-class vineyards and small business and farm owners dedicated to producing the best home-grown products in America are just a few of its draws.

Recently, a USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice poll named the Finger Lakes region top in the nation for its wines. So, it’s no surprise the region helped drive record-setting tourism numbers for New York state, with 253 million visitors in 2018 — a 4 percent increase from 2017 — yielding nearly $115 billion in revenue.

I am extremely proud to call this region home. Together, we have watched the region’s fertile land, natural beauty and resources blossom into robust viticulture and craft brewing industries. Our wine, cider, beer, cheese and other products are truly among some of the best in the world. I look forward to watching the Finger Lakes region continue to thrive, bring new visitors into the state and help drive even more record-setting years.

Our magnificent wine country not only yields the best products, but also the best experiences. There are many great wineries to visit and the Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance has a helpful list for those interested in seeing them.

Visit https://www.fingerlakes.org/things-to-do/wineries to plan a vacation, or staycation, and try some award-winning products. Further, the Finger Lakes Wine Country Tourism Marketing Association also spotlights some of the area’s best offerings. Repeat visitors, or those new to the area, won’t be disappointed.

Tourists are a huge benefit to the local economy. But, our region also thrives when those who live here support their communities and invest in their neighbors. As you begin planning to prepare seasonal feasts, make holiday purchases or are simply in need of one of the many goods made here, consider shopping local. Together, we will continue to help our region grow, support our friends and strengthen our local economy; it’s a win for all.

