Rochester police said multiple fights broke out after the East and Irondequoit football game Friday night; five people were arrested

ROCHESTER — Three juveniles and two adults have been arrested after a fight at East High School on Friday night.

According to Rochester police, multiple fights broke out around 8:30 p.m., right after the Irondequoit and East High School football game ended.

Police used pepper balls and pepper spray to try and contain crowds. Many officers were hit by rocks, bottles, and other debris, officers said.

One police captain said an estimated hundreds of people were fighting after the game. It took officers roughly one hour to get the scene under control.

Two officers were hurt and treated for injuries. Several people were taken to the hospital for treatment of pepper spray- and bottle-related injuries. One teenager suffered a broken nose.

Areas of East Main Street and Culver Road were closed for a time.

Police said at least eight arrests were made.

East High School superintendent Dr. Shaun Nelms gave this statement about the fights:

"We had a wonderful night of football at the East stadium. Unfortunately, after a successful game there were fights outside the stadium. The Rochester police were notified immediately. We have since learned that a community issue was brought to the East campus. We are in the process of gathering information and working with Rochester Police to fully investigate this matter. Please understand that it will take time to sort out the details and make sure that the information is accurate. As always, our major concern is for students and their families. We are grateful to the Rochester Police Department for their partnership and ongoing support. We are fortunate to be part of a community in which the police department works closely with schools to ensure the safety of the entire Rochester community."