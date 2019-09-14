The school strives to connect current students with its Graduates of Distinction program as inspiration for their future

NAPLES — Naples Central School honored its 2019 Graduates of Distinction on Wednesday with a ceremony and recognition of three graduates: The late John H. Brahm III, Class of 1960; the late Staff Sgt. James Rodney Moore, Class of 1965; and Sam Sherwood, Class of 2005.

The Naples Central School District established the Graduates of Distinction program in 2014. Superintendent Matt Frahm said recipients are selected based on their achievements while at Naples Central School, professional achievements, and honors, awards, and other notable contributions. Nominations and selection of recipients involves participation by staff, students and community members.

Frahm said NCS strives to connect current students with its Graduates of Distinction, to inspire students as they plan for their future.

Last Wednesday, students learned about each of the Graduates of Distinction in classroom discussions and at an assembly where students heard from family members of John Brahm and Staff Sgt. James Moore. Sam Sherwood spent the day at Naples, visiting classes to talk with students and share music. (Sherwood is the son of Messenger Post Media senior reporter Julie Sherwood and her husband, Will). At the assembly, he performed a song he wrote celebrating Ontario County and the Bristol Hills.

A plaque for each of the 2019 Graduates of Distinction was added to a wall at the high school that displays plaques for all the recipients.

John H. Brahm III, Class of 1960

Described by a friend as a “master of wine, entrepreneur, mentor, storyteller, and genuine caring person,” Brahm had a deep love for his family and community. Elected class treasurer and class vice president during his years at Naples High School, Brahm attended Cornell University where he graduated with degrees in pomology and business. After returning to Naples to work for Widmer Winery, Brahm and his wife, Katie, started Arbor Hill Grapery and Winery in 1987. By focusing on gourmet foods and award-winning wines, Brahm saw his business flourish, and he became an ambassador for the hospitality industry in the Finger Lakes region. An active member of several local organizations, Brahm had perfect attendance as a Rotarian for over 48 years.

Staff Sgt. James Rodney Moore, Class of 1965

Moore enlisted in the United States Marine Corps to serve his country after graduating from Naples High School in 1965. Part of Alpha Co. 9th Engineering Battalion, First Marine Division, Moore shipped out to Vietnam in spring 1966. While helping to secure parts of Highway 1, Moore was declared Missing in Action (MIA) in February 1967. Although his remains were never found, Moore received a Purple Heart, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Vietnam Service Medal. A source of pride for his family and community, the Naples VFW dedicated Post 8726 to Moore in 2001, and a memorial stone can be found for him in Arlington National Cemetery.

Sam Sherwood, Class of 2005

An actor and musician based in New York City, Sherwood’s career as a performer began at Naples High School. Described by a former music teacher as “the ultimate band student,” Sherwood excelled in both vocal as well as instrumental music before heading off to the University of Vermont where he earned a degree in music with vocal performance. An artist who has performed at Carnegie Hall and starred in numerous Off-Broadway productions, Sherwood has toured the country performing in shows like "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story," "Ring of Fire," "The Road: My Life with John Denver," and "Million Dollar Quartet." Never forgetting his roots, Sherwood can often be found performing to sold-out audiences at Bristol Valley Theater in Naples.