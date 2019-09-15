Bring your unused or expired prescription medications for safe disposal to Victor Village Hall parking lot

You can turn in your unused or expired prescription medication for safe disposal on Oct. 5 at a take-back event.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon in the Victor Village Hall parking lot, 60 E. Main St.

The take-back is sponsored by a number of agencies and organizations in Ontario County. Members of the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office and Partnership for Ontario County will run the event.