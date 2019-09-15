Cobblestone names Student of the Month

Tiffany Zambrana, of Canandaigua, is the Student of the Month for September 2019 at the Cobblestone Arts Center in Farmington.

The 23-year-old started attending Cobblestone in November 2018. Her favorite activities include drawing, painting, coloring and music, and her favorite class at Cobblestone is art.

Zambrana speaks Spanish and graduated from East High School in Rochester. She said she enjoys seeing movies and eating at area restaurants with her sister and three brothers.

Thompson Health presents 3rd-quarter service awards

The Service Excellence Team at UR Medicine Thompson Health recognized four employees with its third-quarter Service Excellence Award for 2019: Cael Manning, of Avon; Zachary Brautigam, of Bloomfield; Audry Wasnock, of Farmington; and Jenny Webster, of Macedon.

Thompson presented a group award to Julie Leonard and Tim Pierce from the Canandaigua Medical Group Pharmacy. Margaret Hollister, Tessa Reisinger, Jessica Schock and Sheldon Werner, of Canandaigua; Sarah McKinney, of Farmington; Patricia Burke, of Phelps; Amy Martin, of Rushville; and Emily Jovcecski, of Victor, were recognized for their efforts to save a newborn in October 2017.

The award acknowledges associates who deliver exceptional service. Winners are selected after the team reviews system leaders’ submissions of compliments from patients, families and co-workers.