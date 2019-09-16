Andrew Lincoln was born in 1784. In 1836, he built a stone mill. His “Monroe County Flour” was shipped throughout New York state on his own boats using the Erie Canal.

His large mill pond was a source of recreation for the surrounding area. Swimming and boating

were popular summer activities; ice was harvested in the winter for all the ice boxes in area

homes. Andrew Lincoln died in 1866. After the mill dam broke and the mill itself burned in

1924, the area remained swampy until the early 1960s when Spring Lake Park was established

and now occupies the site. The current Lincoln Road was named for Andrew Lincoln, not President Lincoln. The road was laid out in 1802. At that time, it extended all the way to the end of what is now Marsh Road.

In the days before any lighting was installed in the village, railroad passengers would bring their

kerosene lamps to the train station and place them on nearby fence posts to have light leading

them to their homes when they returned after dark. Later, kerosene streetlights were installed.

They were sparsely located in the area near the railroad station and were raised and lowered by

a rope. They were lowered, filled, lit and raised by an employee of the village each day.

In 1904, a group of businessmen furnished money to provide electric lights for residential and

businesses use. Hiram Winnie, who managed the large Despatch Hotel, and others provided themonies needed to erect the poles and wires. Walter Parce, founder of the village, had a

generator installed in the old Lincoln mill and run by waterpower from Irondequoit Creek. In

1907, the first 25 electrical streetlights were operational. Placed on 25-foot-high poles with an

iron bracket attached, which supported the lamps over the street.

Later the Despatch Light and Heat Co. provided the electrical elements needed to

furnish light to all the residential areas of the village. The power plant was the old Lincoln Mill

mentioned earlier. Eventually, Rochester Gas and Electric Co. bought the local company out and has since supplied all the power to the village.

Photos of the early days of the village and many others can be found on our website www.erhistory.com.