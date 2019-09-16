Lions, the largest service organization in the world, has a local club in Greece.

The Greece Ridge Lions Club collects used eyeglasses and hearing aids for those in need. Drop boxes are located at Greece Public Library, Greece Community Center and various optical shops.

Greece Ridge Lions attend open houses at elementary schools to conduct free vision screenings, hoping to detect possible vision disorders early. Children gaze into the screening device, and within a minute know whether their numbers are within normal range or a follow-up is needed with an eye doctor.

Lions also screen students’ younger siblings, as the test only requires staring at blinking lights rather than reading letters. Vision problems can be corrected easily if detected at a young age.

Other club projects include a medical equipment loan closet, Thanksgiving food baskets and bingo at nursing homes.

The club usually meets at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 1301 Long Pond Road. New and prospective members are welcome. Call (585) 340-7105 or email grlions@gmail.com for information.