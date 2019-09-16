Alberto Reyes already pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the deaths of a woman and her young son in Wayne County

ROCHESTER — Alberto Reyes, the man who pleaded guilty in the deaths of his girlfriend and her son, has now also pleaded guilty in a federal case involving counterfeit documentation and illegal re-entry into the country.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy said that Reyes, 27, entered a guilty plea on Monday for charges of possession of a counterfeit Social Security card and alien registration card as well as illegal re-entry after deportation.

The charges could bring Reyes 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Reyes is already facing 20 years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree manslaughter in the deaths of his girlfriend Selena Hidalgo-Calderon and her 14-month-old son, Owen. Selena and Owen had disappeared in May 2018 from a Sodus farm. Selena was found dead a week later while Owen's were found in October.

As part of the manslaughter plea deal, Reyes agreed to waive his right to appeal.

Reyes, a Mexican citizen, had twice before been deported from the United States, and his illegal re-entry as well as fraudulent alien registration card and Social Security card were discovered after his arrest in the Hidalgo-Calderon case.