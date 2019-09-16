The Geneva Chapter of P.E.O. will host “Leading the Way,” a luncheon focused on women’s leadership, on Oct. 24 at the Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Geneva Lakefront Resort.

Three panelists will reflect on “Effective Leadership Styles for the 21st Century”: Joyce Jacobsen from Hobart and William Smith Colleges, Lucile Mallard from the Geneva Chapter of the NAACP, and Caroline Wenzel Chapman from Canandaigua City School District.

These women will speak about their career paths, personal leadership styles, leadership models they witnessed and effective approaches before a Q&A.

Registration costs $35. Proceeds support grants, loans and scholarships for women. Call 315-759-9440 for information.