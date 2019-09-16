Jay Roscup, community schools director for the Wayne County Consortium, received the 2019 Friend of Education Award from Newark Central School District. The award annually honors individuals, organizations or businesses that go the extra mile to support local education.

Roscup’s work benefits thousands. Those who know him best say he quietly works behind the scenes and is an unsung hero who makes life better for others.

Newark CSD isn’t the only district to benefit from his endeavors. Roscup, who previously worked as the Consortium’s grant administrator, wrote and obtained over $40 million in grants for Wayne County schools and agencies in the past five years.

These grants brought universal pre-kindergarten, afterschool programs, mental health support and training, socio-emotional learning supports, curriculum development, art enrichment, and services for homeless youth to rural schools operating with limited budgets.

Newark Superintendent Matt Cook said Roscup’s success in obtaining grant aid for these programs resulted in employment for many.

“I am pleased and proud to give the award to an individual who does a lot of behind-the-scenes work that brought in millions of dollars in education-related grants to the Wayne County region,” Cook said. “Jay is one of those guys that cares more deeply about this community than anybody I know … and always in the best interest of kids.”

Roscup accepted the recognition during an assembly at Newark High School, and went on to credit others he characterized as unsung heroes for his successes. One was Rebecca Gamba, former grant writer for the Consortium.

“I worked with Rebecca at Lyons and any ability I have at grant writing only found success because she took the time to mentor me,” Roscup said. “Rebecca’s belief in me and her willingness to listen to unorthodox ideas built my confidence. Her determined drive to find resources and promote good showed me that we do not need to accept things as they are. Ideas matter. Effort matters. We can make change. Rebecca won millions of dollars in grants. Thousands of children have had summer and afterschool programs, hundreds have benefitted from counseling, and still hundreds more have had a chance to attend UPK because of her work.

“I credit anything I have won to her ability to draw out talent from me. Rebecca took me in as a young administrator and transformed my career. I’m so profoundly thankful for the privilege of knowing her. I’m glad I can still call Rebecca and ask for her guidance. I wish more people knew how impactful, wonderful and deeply good she is as a person who preferred to contribute quietly.

“The other woman I always have to credit is my grandmother Betty Sizemore, who passed away 10 years ago. I do not go a day without thinking of her, and she taught me almost all I know about faith, hope and love. She and my grandfather lived in Florida. After one flight down to visit, I remember traveling to their house from the airport. We stopped for lunch, and my grandmother saw a young man with developmental disabilities and his family. She immediately went over and gave him a hug and chatted with the whole group. In the grocery store a little later, she saw a young woman she knew from school. And again — a hug, a smile, a story and a listening ear. Those folks were so glad to see her. She was delighted to have found them on her way home with me.

“As I have continued on in this profession, I have cherished that trip from the airport because it reminds me of the deep value of relationships that form even in the most common of interactions, and how important it is to be kind. As I started to work with at-risk youth, I remembered her kindness and her consistency. I remembered how she made people feel and how I felt around her.

“She was steady when I was not. She was available. She was kind. We all need those ‘North Star’ souls in our lives. For young people, I want to be for them what she was for me.

“A former student of mine, who is 30 years old now, [recently] sent me a video about someone that believed in a young person and gave them a second chance. He said, ‘Mr. Roscup, I saw this and I thought of you.’ That meant a lot to me. Perhaps I have been able to give back enough of the goodness I’ve been given to make a difference.

“That message from my student reminded me of the core message I want to share with you today. There is no job here that is small. Every job is important: custodian, bus driver, grant writer, lunch lady, teacher, coach, courier. We are all here to call out and draw forth the best of humanity. I would encourage you to allow these young people that will arrive here at school in desperate need of you to believe in them. To hope for them. To loan them your calm, your competence and your kindness as they develop their own. Allow these young people to call out the best in you. Take time to be inspired and in awe of the people around you who do such important work.

“Everything we do is important. Every reaffirming nod, every corrective glance, every safe arrival, every warm meal, every high five and handshake … I went through a time as a teacher where I lost faith in that truth. I was wrong. A trauma researcher once said to a small group I was studying with, ‘There is no research that says all hope is lost.’ Everything we do is important, because everything we do holds out hope. May you have the strength to hold out hope to every student, every day.”