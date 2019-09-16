Theatre Young Kids Enjoy opens its 16th season with the musical “Pete the Cat,” based on the book series by Kimberly and James Dean. The show runs for one weekend at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sept. 28-29 at the Hart Theater at the Jewish Community Center, 1200 Edgewood Ave., Brighton.

Tickets cost $20 for general admission and $18 for JCC members.

The musical “Pete the Cat” is a TheatreWorks USA production. The show’s score is by composer Will Aronson, with book and lyrics by Sarah Hammond. The musical is recommended for kids ages 3 and older.

TYKEs’ shows feature adult professional actors performing for children, families and school groups.

Continuing TYKEs’ 16th season is the “Magic Tree House — Showtime with Shakespeare,” running Nov. 23-24, based on the Magic Tree House book “Stage Fright on a Summer Night” by Mary Pope Osborne. “A Winnie the Pooh Birthday Tail” runs Jan. 18-26, inspired by A.A Milne’s famous characters. “The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley” follows from Feb. 29-March 8. The season with “The Emperor’s New Clothes” April 13-18 featuring 60 local children.

Visit TykesTheatre.org for a complete list of show days.