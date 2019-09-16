A new season started for the Pittsford girls swimming and diving team with their first meet

on Sept. 7 at the Hilton Invitational.

Varsity coach Marty Keating continues to develop his large team for another competitive year defending both their Section V Class A and New York State Public High School Athletic Association State Titles. This year, the team adds a total of 13 new members to their roster and are led by senior captains of Molly Brennan, Lauren Romanick and defending state champion Megan Deuel.

There are 12 returning Varsity S’Women including NYSPHSAA swimmers Linnea Braun, Meghan Corby, Sarah Cooper, Anne Kealy, Annie Ritter and Nora Smillie. Returning sectional swimmers are Grace Bennett, Nakai Chinogwenya, Lala Cropper, Katherine Huang, Alyssa James and Paige Romanick.

The varsity team also adds three new swimmers: Melissa Rosen, Jocelyn Aitchison and Hannah MacDonald.

The S’Women junior varsity team, coached by Beth Dobberstein, has many returning talented upperclassman with plans to develop 12 more swimmers for another winning season.

The first home meet was Sept. 10 at Mendon High school against Canandaigua. Visit swomen.org for more information.