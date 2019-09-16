Roberts Wesleyan College is listed among the 2019 Great Colleges to Work For, compiled by the Chronicle of Higher Education.

The college was recognized in six categories: teaching environment; confidence in senior leadership; facilities, workspace and security; tenure clarity and process; work/life balance; and supervisor/department chair relationships.

“Roberts Wesleyan is a great college, because of our excellent team of faculty and staff that exemplify the vision and mission of the college,” said Deana Porterfield, president of Roberts Wesleyan College. “It is exciting to be recognized as a leader among institutions of higher education, as our strategic plan includes priorities of an engaged campus culture, innovative growth and transformational partnerships. We believe that our employees reflect these priorities in ways that help our students reach their full potential. Since 1866, we have been anchored in our faith in providing a life-impacting education, spiritual formation and the opportunity to serve others.”

Roberts Wesleyan was selected for the 2019 honor roll consisting of stand-out universities in its size categories. Only 42 institutions are on the honor roll.

Now in its 12th year, Great Colleges to Work For recognizes schools with top ratings from employees on workforce practices and policies. Of the 236 institutions that applied, 85 were recognized on the list.

Employees at Roberts Wesleyan participated in the two-part assessment survey hosted by ModernThink that measured demographics and workplace policies, and surveyed faculty, administrators and staff. Employee feedback was the primary factor in deciding recognition.

“The institutions recognized in this year’s Great Colleges to Work For program don’t wait for problems to occur to pay attention to their people,” said Rich Boyer, senior consultant at ModernThink. “Conversely, they’re intentional in being good stewards of their institutions’ cultures, and shaping the day-to-day experience of their faculty and staff to the ultimate benefit of their students.”