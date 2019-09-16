The Greater Rochester Scleroderma Support Group and Scleroderma Foundation, Tri-State Chapter will host the Scleroderma Patient Education Forum from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the College at Brockport REOC, 161 Chestnut St., Rochester.

Three speakers will discuss topics related to patients, family, friends and caregivers: Silvia Johnson, “Emotional Challenges of Scleroderma”; Benjamin Korman, “Scleroderma Research: Bench to Bedside”; and Daniel Lachant, “Pulmonary Hypertension and Lung Disease in Scleroderma.”

Lunch and registration start at 11 a.m. Admission is free. Call (800) 867-0885, email bcowan@scleroderma.org or visit sclerodermatristate.org for information.