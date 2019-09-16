Event will take place at the Farmington highway department from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday

Friday before 3:30 p.m. will be the last time to register for the household hazardous waste drop-off taking place Saturday. It will take place at the town of Farmington highway department from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The highway department is at 985 Hook Road.

The event is free and open to any Ontario County resident. You must pre-register. The event is limited to the first 800 registered. Proof of Ontario County residency is required.

To pre-register, call before 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. Call 585 394-3977.