Book Feast will feature moderated book discussions with wine and gourmet meals on Fridays this October at Finger Lakes Community College, 3325 Marvin Sands Drive, Hopewell.

Each event starts with an hors d’oeuvres reception at 5:30 p.m. Menus are created by culinary arts faculty. Tickets cost $75.

Discussion will center on “Tasting the Past: The Science of Flavor and the Search for the Origins of Wine” by Kevin Begos on Oct. 4, “Weapons of Math Destruction: How Big Data Increases Inequality and Threatens Democracy” by Cathy O’Neil on Oct. 11; “Nature’s Mutiny: How the Little Ice Age of the Long 17th Century Transformed the West and Shaped the Present” by Philipp Blom on Oct. 18, and “Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind” by Yuval Noah Harari on Oct. 25.

Visit flcc.edu/bookfeast for reservations, which are required one week in advance. Copies of the books are available for purchase at the FLCC Book Nook.