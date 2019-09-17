The celebrated Naples pie business is on a roll, with the new owners saying they're "not changing a thing"

NAPLES — The only things new at Cindy’s Grape Pies are the owners.

“We are not changing a thing,” said Lisa Drumheller, from the kitchen at 5 Academy St. last Friday where she and husband, Matt Cadrette, are deep into the sweet, juicy work of putting out pies as the new owners of the business Cindy Trzeciak hatched more than 40 years ago.

This summer, Drumheller and Cadrette entered Cindy’s Grapes Pies through the signature Dutch door and practically never left. It’s a match Trzeciak had been seeking for three years. She never dreamed when she sold a few pies to raise a little Christmas money in 1978 that the business would take off. It’s been over four decades she says she wouldn’t trade for anything.

“Some of our best friends came through the front door,” Trzeciak said.

Cindy and her husband Jon, her right-hand man in the business, are ready to retire. They are moving to Clifton Springs to be closer to their children and grandchildren. This Wednesday was to be Cindy’s last day in the Naples kitchen where she has been helping with the transition.

Drumheller, from Pittsford, and Cadrette, originally from South Florida, have been together for 12 years. They met after Drumheller saw Cadrette perform with an improv group in Rochester. They were married in 2017. Neither of them wanted to stay in their existing jobs forever. Drumheller worked in the car insurance business and Cadrette worked at a bookstore.

“We always liked baking as a hobby,” said Drumheller. They also like being together, especially in the kitchen.

There’s plenty of time for that now.

In June, Drumheller’s dad, Alan Drumheller, discovered Cindy’s Pies. He urged Lisa and Matt to to check it out.

“We tried the pies — that was a big selling point right off the bat,” Lisa said. So was meeting Cindy, warm and welcoming and eager to find just the right match for her business.

The sale included the house and the business, with recipes, and the name the new owners will keep.

With the Naples Grape Festival this weekend, Cindy said Matt and Lisa can expect to sell between 1,000 and 1,300 pies. Are they ready? Cindy is confident and so are they.

“I am excited to see these kids with their energy,” Cindy said.

“We won’t look up until Sept. 23,” Matt added.