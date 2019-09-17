A former second in command at the Wayne County Sheriff's Office found himself on the wrong side of the law. Doyle "Jay" Denosky is charged with DWI after a crash on South Geneva Road in Sodus on Sunday.

Denosky was Wayne County’s undersheriff until nearly a decade ago, when he retired.

State troopers say his blood alcohol content level was more than twice the legal limit.

Denosky is due in Sodus Town Court in October.