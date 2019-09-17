General Mills has issued a voluntary recall over certain five-pound bags of its Gold Medal All Purpose Unbleached Flour because of possible E. coli contamination.

The recall affects bags of flour with a better if used by date of Sept. 6, 2020. The package UPC for the recalled product is 016000 196100. Bags of the same product with a different date are not included in the recall.

The company says it has received no reports of confirmed illness related to the product.

Consumers are asked to throw out any flour affected by the recall. Consumers can contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103 or online.