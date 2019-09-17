Several reports and samples collected from the west side of the lake as well as photos show areas of surface streaking and shoreline accumulations of algae from several spots around the lake.

A water quality update Tuesday from the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association says that after a week with minimal harmful algal bloom reports from volunteers and the public, activity has picked back up again. Several reports and samples collected from the west side of the lake as well as photos show areas of surface streaking and shoreline accumulations of algae from several spots around the lake.

“We are also starting to get more algae bloom reports from the southern half of the lake,” reported the CLWA.

“And while the sunny, calm, warm weather forecasted for the next several days will be great for those end-of-summer activities, it is also ideal conditions for blue green algae (cyanobacteria) to pop up. As we cannot predict when or where blooms may appear, please continue to use your visual indicators before recreating in the lake.”

“September has been the month when we have experienced our most significant bloom events, and last year was no exception, with many blooms being designated as "Confirmed with High Toxins,” stated CLWA.

This year, the state Department of Environmental Conservation will will not be releasing toxin (microcystin) values associated with the samples collected until the end of the season, but is updating the NYHABS webpage when a bloom is confirmed with high toxins.

Public drinking water sourced from the lake is being closely monitored and so far “finished water samples have been non-detectable for the microcystin toxin,” according to the update.

Learn more at https://www.canandaigualakeassoc.org/drinking-water-and-habs/