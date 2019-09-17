State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54th District, is accepting nominations for veterans living in her district for the state Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame honors vets that distinguished themselves and made significant contributions in their military careers, professional endeavors and community service. Nominators do not have to live in the district, but need to provide a photo and complete information.

Forms are available at helming.nysenate.gov and can be submitted electronically. Print forms can be sent to the District Office, 425 Exchange St., Geneva, New York, 144646. Call 315-568-9816 for information.