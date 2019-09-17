Six local car owners took home awards after the recent Ferris Hills at West Lake/Clark Meadows Car Show in Canandaigua.

Doug French, of Victor, won best exterior with a 1955 Chevy Bel Air. Best hot rod went to Bob Eisenhart, of Pittsford, with a three-window 1932 Ford Highboy. Bill Halpin, of Canandaigua, and his red 1965 Ford Mustang GT Fastback 289 took best in show.

Richard Stearns, of Canandaigua, won best antique with a 1914 Velie model 9-45 Torpedo Touring. Best interior went to Ron Phillips, of Stanley, with a 1930 Ford Victoria. Bob Smith, of Geneva, and his 1957 Chevy 210 Hardtop received best classic.

The Paulsen and Baker Band, with special guest Tim Chaapel, performed at the eighth annual car show, comprised of 43 entries.