ALBANY — New York State has become the first state in the nation to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.

The ban, which also covers nicotine e-liquids, went immediately into effect after a vote on the emergency regulations by the Public Health and Health Planning Council.

The Department of Health will provide retailers with a two-week grace period before they begin to conduct enforcement visits of the flavoring ban on Oct. 4. Retailers who violate the ban will face fines of up to $2,000 per violation.

Local vape store owners have warned that the ban will drive them out of business.