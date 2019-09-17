Plates older than 10 years possibly could be kept if still readable

ALBANY — The controversial plan to force drivers to replace older license plates in New York will be changed.

The original plan called for all drivers with decade-old plates to pay $25 for new ones, and $20 to keep the same plate number, even if they were in good condition.

The Cuomo administration on Tuesday said it was committed to working with the legislature to create a plan that ensures plates are readable by law enforcement and cashless tolling systems.

It also wants to create a process where plates older than 10 years are inspected and if still readable can be kept.

An overwhelming number of New Yorkers are against the requirements to turn in old license plates for new ones. A new Siena Research Institute Poll released Tuesday found that 60% of people oppose the move, this is compared to 30% who are okay with it. An even larger majority say that the $25 license replacement fee is unfair.