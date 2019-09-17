In recent years, the sport of competitive video gaming known as electronic sports has seen its popularity explode. E-sports burst onto the scene locally with the Palmyra-Macedon Central School District formalizing a team in March 2019.

E-sports pits individuals or teams against each other through a video game instead of the usual in-person sporting competition. The Pal-Mac team started as a trial with five members to test the program and work through technical challenges. The “first-five” was formed by Chip Dolce, director of instructional technology, and high school teacher Jeff Cheramie.

According to Dolce, the trial was a success. Pal-Mac is among a handful of districts in the state to offer a district-sanctioned team. The team is expanding this fall, welcoming interested students in grades 9-12. Team participants will be required to follow Pal-Mac eligibility standards and rules for co-curricular activities.

The program will center around three core concepts: cognitive skill development, team building and technical skill development. Students will learn how to build a computer from the ground up, install and troubleshoot web-based applications, and develop collaborative skills in a virtual environment.

To compete in e-sports, a special gaming computer is required. The “gaming rigs” are traditional computers equipped with a more robust graphics card and memory, something that is required for the league the e-athletes compete in. Pal-Mac has six computers ready for competition.

“Getting an e-sports program up and running is an extremely time-consuming and difficult task,” Dolce said. “Thankfully, we have a superintendent and board of education that recognize the value of these programs and the positive impact it has on our students.”

E-sports opens up opportunities for college scholarships. Dolce said over 200 colleges and universities are giving out scholarships for e-sports.

Pal-Mac will compete against teams from throughout the state and region through PlayVS, a league providing an online platform, integrations with game publishers and a partnership with the National Federation of State High School Associations.

“I am fortunate to have been a part of getting our club started and look forward to watching it grow over the next few years and beyond,” Dolce said.

The 2019-20 team will be led by Cheramie and other Pal-Mac staff members.