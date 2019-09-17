Deputies are searching for Brandon A. Burgess, who deputies said robbed a gas station near the Thruway in Phelps.

UPDATE:

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect in the robbery of a 7-Eleven convenience store near the Thruway in Phelps.

Officers are still on the lookout for Brandon A. Burgess, 28, of Lyons, Wayne County, who is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to Sheriff Kevin Henderson.

Burgess is believed to be in Lyons or northern Phelps.

If anyone has information, call the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office at 585-394-4560 or the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 315-946-9711.

EARLIER:

Deputies are searching for an armed man who robbed a gas station near the Thruway in Phelps.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office, a white man armed with a rifle robbed the 7-Eleven on the corner of Routes 318 and 14, just off the Geneva exit, early Tuesday morning.

Deputies say the suspect abandoned his car on Preemption Road. He is believed to be headed to Wayne County.

Several people who live near the gas station received robocalls to shelter in place.

There are no reports of any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ORIGINAL:

Deputies are investigating an armed robbery near the Thruway in Ontario County.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office, a man armed with a rifle robbed a gas station sometime overnight on the corner of Routes 318 and 14 just off the Geneva exit.

A large scale search for the suspect took place, and several people in the area received robocalls to shelter in place.

There are no reports of any injuries.

We are working to find out if the suspect is in custody and will update this story as more information becomes available.