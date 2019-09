The free dinner offers chance to meet fellow women veterans and learn about resources and services available for women veterans.

American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 332 in Farmington invites women veterans to a dinner Oct. 15 at Mertensia Lodge. The free dinner offers a chance to meet fellow women veterans and also learn about resources and services available for women veterans in the community.

The dinner will be on Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the lodge, 1438 Mertensia Road in Farmington.

Space is limited; RSVP by Oct. 15 to Krista Stephenson, U.S. Army veteran Kristastephenson043@gmail.com or call 585 924-3734.