The 1350 Café in the Perinton Community Center offers meals for people 55 and older at noon Mondays through Fridays.

The cost is $4.75 for residents and $5.75 for non-residents. Registration is required.

All meals are prepared fresh by Chef Preston Bennett.

The menu for Sept. 30-Oct. 4 includes:

Sept. 30: Meatball sub with smashed potatoes and vegetable blend.

Oct. 1: Beef stew in a bread bowl.

Oct. 2: Ham and egg salad plate — ham salad, egg salad, fruit, cottage cheese, bed of lettuce and a roll.

Oct. 3: Roasted pork loin, mashed potatoes, homemade applesauce and vegetables.

Oct. 4: Jerk chicken, rice pilaf and vegetables.

Call (585) 223-1617 for details or go to perinton.org for a monthly newsletter.