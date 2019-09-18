Allied Financial Partners in Victor landed on the 2019 Rochester Chamber Top 100 list of fastest-growing, privately owned companies in the Rochester and Finger Lakes region.

“Being included on the Rochester Chamber Top 100 list is a goal that Allied Financial Partners has been striving to achieve for the past 10 years,” said Thomas Tette, managing partner. “This accomplishment is the result of the growth mindset of our partners supported by the collective hard work of our entire team.”

To be eligible for the program, companies must be privately owned, headquartered in the nine-county Rochester region and earn at least $1 million in revenue in each of the three most recent fiscal years.