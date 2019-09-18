This year, there will be an opportunity for residents to vote early for the November 2019 elections. There are seven locations throughout Monroe County (see below) that will be open for early voting opportunity.

Polling sites:

Greece Town Hall, 3 Vince Tofany Blvd, Rochester.

Ogden Town Hall, 269 Ogden Center Road, Spencerport.

Monroe Community College, 321 State St., Rochester.

Penfield Town Hall, 3100 Atlantic Ave., Penfield.

Marketplace Mall, 1 Miracle Mile Drive, Rochester.

SUNY Empire State College, 680 Westfall Road, Rochester.

Ridge Culver Plaza, 2255 E. Ridge Road, Rochester.

Dates and times early voting will be available:

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 26 and Nov. 3.

1 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 27 and Nov. 2.

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 28, 31 and Nov. 1.

Noon to 8 p.m. on Oct. 29-30.

If you have any questions please contact the Monroe County Board of Elections, (585) 753-1550.

New flag collection box at town hall

It has been some time in coming, but we finally have a place to accept worn flags for proper

disposal. From our initial post on the town’s social media page, as of Sept. 6 we collected

49 flags to be properly disposed of!

This past Thursday, the town Times made its way to resident’s homes with an article on the

front page about our flag collection box and how this project came to fruition. As of Friday,

Sept. 13 th at 1:30 p.m., the box was overflowing! In less than a 24-hour period, we collected

54 worn flags for proper disposal!

The flag collection box is open and ready to accept your worn flags. Please bring them to the

Webster town hall, Mondays through Fridays during regular business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Once again, on behalf of the residents of the town of Webster, my sincere thanks to all that

helped to make this project a success for our community.

As always, if you have any questions about your town government, please feel free to contact me during regular business hours at (585) 872-7068; or email me anytime at supervisor@ci.webster.ny.us.