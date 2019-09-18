A developer is seeking to build a four-story, mixed-use development at South Main and Saltonstall streets

CANANDAIGUA — From dilapidated former gas station to a $12 million, four-story commercial and residential building?

That’s what could happen at the former Tom’s Mobil site at 267 S. Main St., which according to the proposed developer, Christa Development, is “a dramatic linchpin” to the lower block of downtown Canandaigua.

The developer is the only entity that responded by the Sept. 11 deadline to the city of Canandaigua’s request for proposals to develop the site.

City Council’s Committee of the Whole and Planned Unit Developemt Committee are set to review the proposal with members of the development team at its meeting Thursday night.

The developer, which has projects such as the Carriage Factory Apartments, 600 East Avenue and Upper Falls Square Apartments in the city of Rochester under its belt, is proposing a multi-story building that houses 1,800 square feet of retail/commercial space and 40 mixed-income, multi-family apartments.

Mayor Ellen Polimeni said at first glance, the proposal looks viable and meets certain aspects of the RFP and not others, but she is anxious to hear input from downtown neighbors.

“We’ll all have some questions and suggestions,” Polimeni said.

This is an “exciting” potential project that meets the goals of the city’s comprehensive plan, which calls for extending the downtown aesthetic toward the lake, said City Manager John Goodwin.

The project also would replace what many have considered a blight on the city.

“It would be a great improvement over what was there,” Goodwin said.

The vacant gas station building and canopy were demolished earlier this year, for which the city paid about $30,000 as part of an agreement with the state Environmental Protection and Spill Compensation Fund.

The Oil Spill Fund paid for the property cleanup costs, which came in at more than $350,000.

The state and city agreed to split the cost of the property sale. The developer would pay $150,000 for the site.

Any development would require city approvals.

Besides Christa Development, Hunt EAS and CSD Housing LLC would be part of the development team.

According to the developer’s paperwork, assuming funding and city approvals, work could start in fall 2021.

“I’m pleased to see we’re at a point where we can envision something,” Polimeni said.