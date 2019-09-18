Causewave Community Partners recently announced this year’s winner of the Matchstick Prize: Counseling, Understanding, Research and Education Childhood Cancer Association.

The award recognizes one nonprofit for its positive impact on the Greater Rochester Area with $5,000 in cash and a media grant valued at $25,000.

CURE Childhood Cancer Association is a peer-to-peer support group for families with children diagnosed with cancer and blood disorders. CURE provides multifaceted support to children, young adults and their families in the Rochester region to realistically face diagnosis.

Causewave created the prize to recognize nonprofits with a budget under $1 million that are undaunted by size or financial resources and have made a real impact in the community.