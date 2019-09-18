The Landmark Society of Western New York will hold its 16th annual Inside Downtown Tour from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 28 on East Avenue and Alexander Street in Rochester.

The tour will extend up East Avenue into the East End. Tour headquarters will be at Metro Co-Work on East Avenue.

Apartments will be open in 300 Alexander Street, Charlotte Square, the Townhomes at Charlotte Square and the Sagamore. Visitors can take a sneak peek of the nearly complete renovation of the Little Theatre.

Deals will be available throughout the neighborhood for ticketholders. Special events include a Toronto Musicians Four80East concert on Sept. 27 at Anthology and an after-tour party at 80W Cocktail Lounge on Sept. 28.

Tour tickets cost $35 and are good for both days. Children ages 15 and younger are not allowed on the tour. Call (585) 546-7029, ext. 11 or visit landmarksociety.org for information.