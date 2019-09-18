The Fairport Central School District’s Annual Raider Nation Homecoming Weekend begins at 5 p.m. Oct. 11 at 5 p.m. at Fairport High School, 1 Dave Paddock Way.

This year’s program expands on the traditional homecoming activities to include a communitywide pep rally, music, food trucks, children’s activities, music, a bonfire and fireworks.

The festivities will begin with Kid Zone activities and food trucks at 5 p.m. The pep rally is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. and will recognize fall sports athletes and each of the district’s eight schools. The evening’s festivities will conclude with a bonfire at 8 p.m. and then fireworks at 8:30 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 12 Fairport will host several homecoming games. For a complete schedule of athletic events, visit www.mcpsac-ny.org.

The online store for “Raider Nation” T-shirt sales — the main fundraiser for the event with proceeds going toward funding Raider Nation — is where Fairport apparel can be purchased online at stores.inksoft.com or at the pep rally on Oct. 11.

Parking will be limited at Fairport High School, but free shuttle service will be provided for the Friday night activities from Jefferson Avenue, Northside/Dudley Schools and the Perinton Recreation Center.