GREECE — Greece police are investigating a stabbing involving students.

The Greece Police Department says that around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday a small group of students were walking from Greece Odyssey to Greece Olympia when they were confronted by a car full of other students.

The off-campus altercation turned physical, resulting in a student being stabbed in the forearm.

Police say the injury is considered minor.

The stabbing did not occur on school property.