Heathwood Assisted Living & Memory Care hosted National Assisted Living Week from Sept. 14 to 18.

Heathwood Administrator Bonnie Goodwin was presented with a proclamation for NALW by Sen. Rich Funke, R-55th District, and Penfield Town Supervisor Tony LaFountain.

The theme of NALW this year was “A Spark of Creativity.” Local singer/songwriter Josh Shapiro performed and shared some of his new songs that will be coming out on his album titled “Believe,” which will be available soon at select Wegmans.