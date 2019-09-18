Heathwood Assisted Living & Memory Care hosted National Assisted Living Week from Sept. 14 to 18.
Heathwood Administrator Bonnie Goodwin was presented with a proclamation for NALW by Sen. Rich Funke, R-55th District, and Penfield Town Supervisor Tony LaFountain.
The theme of NALW this year was “A Spark of Creativity.” Local singer/songwriter Josh Shapiro performed and shared some of his new songs that will be coming out on his album titled “Believe,” which will be available soon at select Wegmans.
Heathwood Assisted Living & Memory Care hosts National Assisted Living Week
