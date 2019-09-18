The Honeoye Falls-Lima Education Fund announced that its inaugural HFL Restaurant Week will take place from Sept. 30 through Oct. 6.

The seven-day event will feature various eating and drinking establishments across the community that have come together in support of the fund, which provides grants to educators that enhance student experiences.

Each participant has committed to providing at least one special HFL Restaurant Week menu item with a portion of proceeds being donated to the cause.

The event coincides with Honeoye Falls-Lima Spirit Week and annual Fall Weekend celebration. A pre-event Guest Chef Night on Sept. 25 features Chris Hobaica taking over Mendon 64, 1369 Pittsford Mendon Road, to create a four-course Italian and Lebanese fusion experience. Reservations are $50 per person and may be made by calling (585) 433-9464.

Visit hfleducationfund.com or email hofmann65@yahoo.com for more information.