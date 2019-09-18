Historic Palmyra will celebrate Sibyl Phelps’ birthday at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Phelps General Store and Residence, 140 Market St., Palmyra.

Phelps was a spiritualist for more than 50 years. In her honor, Historic Palmyra will offer food, refreshments and readings from psychic mediums.

Admission is $10 for the party, or $20 for the party and a private reading. Tickets are available online and at the door.

Carol Cieslinski will offer gallery readings at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. in the Alling Coverlet Museum, 122 William St., Palmyra.

Visit squareup.com/store/historic-palmyra-inc for information.